Dünyaca ünlü futbolcu abdesthane temizledi!

D\u00fcnyaca \u00fcnl\u00fc futbolcu abdesthane temizlerken g\u00f6r\u00fcnt\u00fclendi!,\u0130nternette h\u0131zla yay\u0131lan g\u00f6r\u00fcnt\u00fcler b\u00fcy\u00fck takdir toplad\u0131.,Premier League tak\u0131mlar\u0131ndan Liverpool'da forma giyen Senegalli futbolcu Sadio Man\u00e9 Leicester City'i yendikleri ma\u00e7\u0131n ak\u015fam\u0131nda bir caminin abdesthanesinin temizlenmesine yard\u0131m etti. Sosyal medyada h\u0131zla yay\u0131lan g\u00f6r\u00fcnt\u00fcler b\u00fcy\u00fck takdir toplad\u0131...\r\n,.,\u0130\u015fte o g\u00f6r\u00fcnt\u00fcler...\r\n,,<p><strong><a href=\r\n"http:\/\/www.turkiyegazetesi.com.tr\/video\/sadio-mane-mactan-sonra-caminin-abdesthanesini-temizledi-21214.aspx" rel="nofollow" style="box-sizing: \r\nborder-box; vertical-align: top; background-color: rgb(231, 231, 231); \r\ncolor: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration: none; outline: 0px; border-color: rgb(78, 61, 129) \r\n!important; transition: 0.2s; padding: 0px 2px; margin: 0px -2px; border-bottom-style: solid; \r\nborder-bottom-width: 1px;" target="_blank"><span style="color:#000000">Videoyu izlemek i\u00e7in t\u0131klay\u0131n\u0131z<\/span><\/a><\/strong><\/p>\r\n