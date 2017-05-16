Salon: Abdi İpekçi
Hakemler: Aytuğ Ekti, Yener Yılmaz, Alper Özgök
Anadolu Efes: Granger xxx 25, Maxim x, Cedi Osman xx 5, Brown xx 15, Dunston xx 7, Honeycutt x 5, Heurtel xxx 14, Thomas xxx 19, Doğuş Balbay x
Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic
Beşiktaş Sompo Japan: Thompson xxx 17, Muratcan Güler x, Roll xx 17, Clark xx 11, Stimac xxx 22, Strawberry x 2, Weems x 2, Erkan Veyseloğlu xx 11, Kenan Sipahi x 5, Sertaç Şanlı x 4
Başantrenör: Ufuk Sarıca
1. Periyot: 27-25 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 46-44 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 66-67 (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan lehine)
5 faulle çıkan: Dunston (Anadolu Efes)