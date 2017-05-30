Salon: Beşiktaş Akatlar
Hakemler: Aytuğ Ekti xx, Ali Serkan Emlek xx, Osman Sinan İşgüder xx
Beşiktaş Sompo Japan: Kenan Sipahi xx 3, Strawberry xxx 22, Roll x 8, Clark xx 9, Stimac xxx 12, Thompson xx 5, Sertaç Şanlı xxx 15, Erkan Veyseloğlu xxx 11, Weems xx 5, Muratcan Güler x
Başantrenör: Ufuk Sarıca
Anadolu Efes: Doğuş Balbay xxx 15, Granger xx 11, Cedi Osman xx 7, Dunston xx 4, Brown xxx 14, Thomas x 5, Heurtel xx 15, Honeycutt x
Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic
1 Periyot: 22-25 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 48-33 (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan lehine)
3. Periyot: 63-51 (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan lehine)