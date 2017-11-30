Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Sasa Pukl xx, Benjamin Jimenez xx, Igor Dragojevic xx
Anadolu Efes: Dunston xx 5, Dragic xx 12, Simon xx 3, Stimac xx 19, Adams xx 3, Motum xx 9, McCollum xx 15, Ledo xx 7, Birkan x,
Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic
EA7 Olimpia Milano: Theodore xx 15, Jerrells xx 2, Jefferson xx 7, Tarczewski xx 5, Micov xx 15, Kalnietis xx 5, Gudaitis xx 11, Bertans xx 5, M’Baye x 3, Pascolo x
Başantrenör: Simone Pianigiani
1. periyot: 23- 16 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 33-30 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. periyot: 52- 50 (Anadolu Efes lehine)