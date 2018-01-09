Salon: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
Hakemler: Srdan Dozai x, Martins Kozlovskis x, Sergei Beliakov x
Pınar Karşıyaka: Berk xx 7, Metin xx 8, Jones xx 13, Egemen x, Waters xxx 23, Banic x 6, Wood xx 12, Kennedy xx 13, Görkem xx 3
Ewe Baskets Oldenburg: Loesing x 4, Tadda xx 2, Massenat xx 18, Paulding xxxx 23, Mahalbasic xxx 17, Mcconnel xx 3, Philmore xx 5, Schwethelm xx 5, Moore xx 8
1. Periyot: 21-23 (Ewe Baskets Oldenburg lehine)
Devre: 47-41 (Pınar Karşıyaka lehine)
3. Periyot: 64-69 (Ewe Baskets Oldenburg lehine)