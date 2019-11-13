Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi... Milyonlarca telefon değişiyor dikkat!

Android telefonlar tamamen de\u011fi\u015fiyor. Android 10 g\u00fcncellemesini telefonunuz alacak m\u0131? Hemen kontrol edin...,Android 10 g\u00fcncellemesi alacak telefonlar:\r\nHuawei P30 Pro,Google Pixel,Honor 20,Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G,Samsung Galaxy S10 & Galaxy S10 Plus & Galaxy S10e,Sony Xperia XZ3,OPPO R17,Nokia 8.1,LG G8 ThinQ,ASUS ZenFone 5Z,General Mobile GM 9 Pro,ZTE Axon 10 Pro,Huawei P30,Google Pixel 2,Honor 10,Xiaomi Mi 9,Samsung Galaxy S9 & Galaxy S9 Plus,Sony Xperia 1,OPPO Find X,Nokia 1,ASUS ZenFone 6