WhatsApp'ta yeni dönem!

Sosyal medya devi Facebook'un b\u00fcnyesinde bulunan mesajla\u015fma platformu WhatsApp bir kez daha platforma entegre etmeye haz\u0131rland\u0131\u011f\u0131 yeni \u00f6zelli\u011fi ile g\u00fcndemde.\r\n\r\n,WhatsApp'\u0131n web ve masa\u00fcst\u00fc s\u00fcr\u00fcmlerinde QR koduyla oturum a\u00e7maya izin veren platform kullan\u0131c\u0131lar\u0131na yeni bir opsiyon sunmaya haz\u0131rlan\u0131yor.\r\n\r\n,Mesajla\u015fma platformu WhatsApp'\u0131n masa\u00fcst\u00fc s\u00fcr\u00fcm\u00fc WhatsApp Web'e "dokunarak oturum a\u00e7ma" \u00f6zelli\u011fi geliyor.\r\n\r\n,WhatsApp'\u0131n yeni beta s\u00fcr\u00fcm\u00fcnde parmak iziyle oturum a\u00e7ma i\u015flevini test etti\u011fi ortaya \u00e7\u0131kt\u0131.\r\n\r\n,S\u00f6z konusu yeni y\u00f6ntem, bir ba\u015fkas\u0131n\u0131n telefonunuzu bularak hesab\u0131n\u0131za giri\u015f yapma ihtimalini de ortadan kald\u0131r\u0131yor.\r\n\r\n\u200b,WhatsApp'\u0131n s\u00f6z konusu yeni \u00f6zellik ile ekstra bir g\u00fcvenlik \u00f6nlemi olu\u015fturmay\u0131 planlad\u0131\u011f\u0131 anla\u015f\u0131l\u0131yor.