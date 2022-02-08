Türkiye Gazetesi

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri töreninin bu yıl 94.sü düzenlenecek. Tören, Los Angeles Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda 27 Mart’ta yapılacak..

94. Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları listesi şu şekilde:

EN İYİ FİLM

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick tick Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Lewis, King Richard

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Coda

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ YAPIM TASARIMI

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

EN İYİ KURGU

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (CANLI AKSİYON)

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire