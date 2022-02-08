Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri töreninin bu yıl 94.sü düzenlenecek. Tören, Los Angeles Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda 27 Mart’ta yapılacak..
94. Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları listesi şu şekilde:
EN İYİ FİLM
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick tick Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Lewis, King Richard
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
Coda
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
EN İYİ YAPIM TASARIMI
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
EN İYİ KURGU
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (CANLI AKSİYON)
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding with Fire