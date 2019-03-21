Salon: Megasport Arena
Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser xx, Olegs Latisevs xx, Benjamin Jimenez xx
CSKA Moskova: Cory Higgins xxx 15, Nikita Kurbanov x 4, Sergio Rodriguez xx 9, Joel Bolomboy x, Othello Hunter xx 4, Will Clyburn xxx 16, Daniel Hackett xx 5, Alec Peters xx 8, Kyle Hines xx 4, Nando De Colo xx 5
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Fenerbahçe Beko: Nikola Kalinic xxx 17, Nicolo Melli xx 8, Bobby Dixon xx 15, Marko Guduric x 4, Ahmet Düverioğlu x, Luigi Datome x 6, Jan Vesely xx 10, Kostas Sloukas xx 8, Erick Green xx, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. periyot: 14-18 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 36-35 (CSKA Moskova lehine)
3. periyot: 52-48 (CSKA Moskova lehine)