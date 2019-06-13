Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Mehmet Keseratar x, Emin Moğulkoç x, Kaan Büyükçil xx
Fenerbahçe: Melli xx 11, Melih x 2, Kalinic xxx 17, Sloukas x 4, Guduric xx 7, Sinan x 2, Ali Muhammed xx 13, Ahmet x 1, Datome x
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 19, Beaubois xxx 19, Doğuş x 2, Metecan x, Onuralp x, Sertaç x, Moerman xxx 16, Micic xxx 15, Dunston xx 3
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. Periyot: 17-22 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 26-36 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 45-56 (Anadolu Efes lehine)