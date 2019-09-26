Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi şampiyonu Anadolu Efes ile Basketbol Türkiye Kupası şampiyonu Fenerbahçe Beko’yu karşı karşıya getiren Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kupası maçını 79-74'lük sonuçla Anadolu Efes kazandı.
Zorlu maçı kazanarak şampiyon olan Anadolu Efes’te Simon'un 22, Micic'in 16 sayı kaydetmesi şampiyonlukta önemli rol oynarken, sarı-lacivertlilerde ise en skorer isim 16 sayı ile Williams oldu.
Salon: Karataş Şahinbey
Hakemler: Emin Moğulkoç xx, Mehmet Karabilecen xx, Kerem Baki xx
Anadolu Efes: Doğuş Balbay x 2, Rodrigue Beaubois xx 6, Krunoslav Simon xxx 22, Alec Peters xxx 12, Bryant Dunston xx 15, Buğrahan Tuncer xx, Sertaç Şanlı xx 6, Vasilije Micic xxx 16
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
Fenerbahçe Beko: A.Muhammed xx 5, Sloukas x 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu xxx 11, Nando De Colo xx 4, Kalinic x 13, Williams xxx 16, Ahmet xx 9, Stimac xx 8
Başatrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. Periyot: 19-20 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 39-37 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 64-52 (Anadolu Efes lehine)