THY Euroleague'in 4. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, sahasında İspanya temsilcisi Real Madrid'i 76-60 mağlup etti.
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Milivoje Jovcic xx, Milan Nedovic xx
Anadolu Efes: Micic xxx 12, Larkin xx 9, Simon xxx 17, Peters, Dunston xxx 17, Singleton xxx 13, Anderson x 2, Beaubois xx 6, Doğuş Balbay xx, Pleiss x
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
Real Madrid: Rudy Fernandez xx 9, Campazzo xx 5, Randolph xx 6, Llull xx 14, Carroll x 6, Mickey xx 10, Deck xx 10, Taylor x, Tavares x, Laprovittola x, Causer x
Başantrenör: Pablo Laso
1. Periyot: 15-11 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 29-31 (Real Madrid lehine)
3. Periyot: 56-50 (Anadolu Efes lehine)