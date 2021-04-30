Salon: Wizink Center
Hakemler: Sreten Radovic xx, Olegs Latisevs xx, Milan Nedovic xx
Real Madrid: Alex Tyus xx 7, Usman Garuba xxxx 24, Jaycee Carroll xxx 20, Carlos Alocen Arrondo x 3, Alberto Abalde xx 7, Sergio Llull xx 8, Rudy Fernandez xx 8, Trey Thompkins x 5, Fabien Causeur x, Nicolas Laprovittola x, Jeffery Taylor x, Felipe Reyes x
Başantrenör: Pablo Laso
Anadolu Efes: Rodrigue Beaubois xxxx 23, Krunoslav Simon x 6, Vasilije Micic xx 9, Adrien Moerman x, Sertaç Şanlı x, Shane Larkin xxx 22, Bryant Dunston x 8, Chris Singleton x 5, James Anderson x 3
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. Periyot: 19-13 (Real Madrid lehine)
Devre: 36-47 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 57-66 (Anadolu Efes lehine)