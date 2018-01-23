Türkiye Gazetesi

90. Oscar Ödülleri adayları, biraz önce duyuruldu. Guillermo Del Toro'nun The Shape of Water (Suyun Şekli) filmi, 13 dalda aday oldu.

En İyi Film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



En İyi Yönetmen

Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan

Get Out - Jordan Peele

Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig

Phanton Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water - Guillermo Del Toro

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Timothée Chalamet

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Kaluuya

Gary Oldman

Denzel Washington

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Sally Hawkins

Frances McDormand

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Meryl Streep

En İyi Animasyon Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Cincent

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Call me by your name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's game,

Mudbound

En İyi Yapım Tasarımı

The Shape of Water

Beauty and The Beast

Dunkirk

Blade Runner 2048

Darkest Hour

En İyi Sinematografi

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Beauty and The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: Last Jedi

En İyi Ses Miksajı

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: Last Jedi

En İyi Kısa Animasyon Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

En İyi Kısa Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of Us

En İyi Film Müziği

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2

Kong: Skull Island



Star Wars: the Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

En İyi Film Kurgusu

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige

Allison Janney

Lesley Manville

Laurie Metcalf

Octavia Spencer

En İyi Erkek Yardımcı Oyuncu

Willem Dafoe

Woody Harrelson

Richard Jenkins

Cristopher Plummer

Sam Rockwell

En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film

A Fantastic Woman - Şili

The Insult - Lübnan

Loveless - Rusya

On Body and Soul - Macaristan

The Square - İsveç

En İyi Kısa Belgesel Film

Edith+Eddie

Heaven s a Traffic Jam on 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

En İyi Belgesel Film

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

Mighty River-Mudbound

Mystery of love-Call me by your name

Remember me-Coco

Stand up for something-Marshall

This is Me-The Greatest Showman