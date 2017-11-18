Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 7. haftasında sahasında Galatasaray Odeabank ile karşılaşan Trabzonspor rakibini 103-82 mağlup etti.
KÜNYE
Salon: Hayri Gür
Hakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu xxx, Ziya Özorhon xxx, Mehmet Karabilecen xxx
Trabzonspor: Heslip xxx 24, Yusuf x, Sarunas xx 11, Deniz x 6, Harris xxx 20, Osiris xx 8, Obekpa xx 14, Caleb xxx 20
Galatasaray Odeabank: Hardy x 5, Taylor x 6, Mehmet x 6, Hendrix x 8, Ege x 2, Renfroe xx 12, Hopson x 4, Summers xx 6, Emir xx 11, Göksenin xxx 22
1. Periyot: 31-19 (Trabzonspor lehine)
Devre: 60-33 (Trabzonspor lehine)
3. Periyot: 83-56 (Trabzonspor lehine )