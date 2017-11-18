Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 7. haftasında sahasında Galatasaray Odeabank ile karşılaşan Trabzonspor rakibini 103-82 mağlup etti.

KÜNYE

Salon: Hayri Gür

Hakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu xxx, Ziya Özorhon xxx, Mehmet Karabilecen xxx

Trabzonspor: Heslip xxx 24, Yusuf x, Sarunas xx 11, Deniz x 6, Harris xxx 20, Osiris xx 8, Obekpa xx 14, Caleb xxx 20

Galatasaray Odeabank: Hardy x 5, Taylor x 6, Mehmet x 6, Hendrix x 8, Ege x 2, Renfroe xx 12, Hopson x 4, Summers xx 6, Emir xx 11, Göksenin xxx 22

1. Periyot: 31-19 (Trabzonspor lehine)

Devre: 60-33 (Trabzonspor lehine)

3. Periyot: 83-56 (Trabzonspor lehine )