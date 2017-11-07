Salon: BJK Akatlar
Beşiktaş Sompo Japan: D. J. Strawberry xx 13, Ryan Boatright xxx 21, Augusto Lima xx 8, Jon Diebler xx 16, Kyle Weems x 5, Erkan Veyseloğlu x 2, Earl Clark xx 6, Sertaç Şanlı xx 4, Muratcan Güler x 6, Semih Erden x 2, Kenan Sipahi x, Can Maxim Mutaf x
Başantrenör: Ufuk Sarıca
Aris: Giannis Athineou xx 18, Michail Tsairelis x 8, Keith Benson xx 10, Spyridon Mourtos x 3, Dimitrios Flionis x 3, Kwame Vaughn xx 4, Kyle Weaver x, Panagiotis Vasilopoulos xx 3, Brent Petway x 5, Gary Bell xx 7, Vasileos Christidis x
Başantrenör: Panagiotis Giannakis
1. Periyot: 15-22 (Aris lehine)
Devre: 40-33 (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan lehine)
3. Periyot: 60-47 (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan lehine)