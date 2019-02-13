Salon: Metro Enerji
Hakemler: Geert Jacobs xx, Tomislav Vovk x, Andrada Csender xx
Fenerbahçe: Kelsey Plum xxx 20, Anastasiya Verameyenka xx 12, Kia Vaughn xx 6, Birsel Vardarlı Demirmen x 2, Cecilia Zandalasini x 5, Bria Hartley xx 12, Ayşe Cora x 4, Kiah Stokes x 1, Giorgia Sottana x
Başantrenör: Valerie Garnier
TTT Riga: Sheylani Peddy xx 14, Ieva Pulvere xx 7, Aija Brumermane xx 7, Kristine Vitola xx 12, Gunta Basko xx 8, Ivey Slaughter x 6, Kate Kreslina x 6, Baiba Eglite x 2, Karline Pilabere x
Başantrenör: Martins Zibarts
1. Periyot: 17-21 (TTT Riga lehine)
Devre: 25-36 (TTT Riga lehine)
3. Periyot: 45-50 (TTT Riga lehine)