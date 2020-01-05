Salon: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
Hakemler: Aytuğ Ekti xx, Erşan Kartal xx, Duhan Köyiçi xx
Pınar Karşıyaka: Taylor xxx 17, Crocker x 2, Metecan xxx 15, M’Baye xxx 11, Morgan xxx 12, Kennedy xx 8, Yunus x, Semih Erden xx 9, Nusret x 6, Onuralp x
Başantrenör: Ufuk Sarıca
Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 21, Micic xxx 20, Singleton xxx 15, Simon xx 6, Pleiss xxx 12, Sertaç x, Doğuş x, Buğrahan xx 8
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. Periyot: 18-23 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 32-42 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 50-52 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Normal Süre: 73-73